Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Trean Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Trean Insurance Group

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

