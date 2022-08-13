Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Trean Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Activity at Trean Insurance Group
In other news, Director Steven B. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group Company Profile
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trean Insurance Group (TIG)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.