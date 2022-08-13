TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the July 15th total of 332,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,324. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $800.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

