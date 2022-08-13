Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

TRATF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Price Performance

TRATF opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Traton has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.