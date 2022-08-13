TransUnion (TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 9th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $83.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 16.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

