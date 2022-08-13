TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $251.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.31. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 35.64%.
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
