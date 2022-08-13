Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.80.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $163.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

