Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COOK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Traeger by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Traeger by 22.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Traeger by 45.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

