Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.63 on Friday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 574,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Traeger

COOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

