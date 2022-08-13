Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,577. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

