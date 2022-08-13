Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,239.71.

TM stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,794,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

