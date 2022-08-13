Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,801,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGHI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,728,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,580. Touchpoint Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

