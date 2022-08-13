Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,546.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF remained flat at $38.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

