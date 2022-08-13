Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 64.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NDP stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NDP Get Rating ) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

