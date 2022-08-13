Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 64.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NDP stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
