TORM (TRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMDGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million.

TORM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TORM by 37.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Earnings History for TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.