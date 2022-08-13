TORM (TRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million.
TORM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $19.68.
Institutional Trading of TORM
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
About TORM
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.