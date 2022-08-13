Toko Token (TKO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 Million

Toko Token (TKO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Toko Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. Toko Token has a total market cap of $36.45 million and $5.00 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toko Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Toko Token
Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.
Buying and Selling Toko Token
