Tokenbox Price Reaches $0.0058 (TBX)

Tokenbox (TBX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $64,634.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io.

Tokenbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.