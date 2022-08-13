Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.97.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $19.64. 20,733,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.35.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,505,455 shares of company stock worth $166,305,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

