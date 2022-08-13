Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.97.

Toast Trading Up 8.2 %

TOST stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,505,455 shares of company stock worth $166,305,445 in the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $3,252,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $57,302,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

