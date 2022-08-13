TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Update

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

USCT stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

