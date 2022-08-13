Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Stories

