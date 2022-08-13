Titan Coin (TTN) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $124,595.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008544 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

