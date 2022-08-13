Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.22.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,622 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.