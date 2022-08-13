Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

