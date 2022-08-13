TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Stock Performance
TLLTF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 58,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,627. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
About TILT
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.