TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLLTF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 58,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,627. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

