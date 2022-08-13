Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 619.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

