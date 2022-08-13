Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 619.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.41.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.