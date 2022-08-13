TheStreet Lowers Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter worth $207,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Citizens by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

