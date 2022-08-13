TheStreet Lowers Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Citizens Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIZN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Read More
