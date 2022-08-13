TheStreet Lowers Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to C

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.