Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 64.7% in July

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,689,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 1,516,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,241. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
