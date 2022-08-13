Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 64.7% in July

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,689,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 1,516,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,241. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

(Get Rating)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

