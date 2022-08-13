theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Up 15.1%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 471,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 88,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

