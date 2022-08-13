The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. 21,964,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

