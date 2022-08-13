The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.82. 859,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

