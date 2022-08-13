The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,279.49

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,279.49 ($15.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($15.59). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.59), with a volume of 8,065 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £596.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,290 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,278.81.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

