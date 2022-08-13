The Transfer Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,229.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 98.7% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $7,229.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

