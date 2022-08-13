The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 530,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 544,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. 67,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,760. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

