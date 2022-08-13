The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.