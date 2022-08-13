The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

PG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,855. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

