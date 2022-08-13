The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Mary Theresa Grabowski Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $350.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

