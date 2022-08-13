The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.60 and its 200-day moving average is $309.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

