The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

