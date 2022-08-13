The Graph (GRT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $244.52 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $990.33 million and approximately $244.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

