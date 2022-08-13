The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target to $16.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.