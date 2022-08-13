The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target to $16.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 515,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth about $12,438,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 576,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 351,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

