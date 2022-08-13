The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $49.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,927 shares of company stock valued at $25,541,741. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $216,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $9,952,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

