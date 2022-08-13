The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €30.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on freenet in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €23.07 ($23.54) on Friday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($33.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.33 and its 200 day moving average is €24.01.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.