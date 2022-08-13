The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $334.07 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.47.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.