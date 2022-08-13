The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The China Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

The China Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

