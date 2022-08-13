The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.99. 4,345,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $239.69. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

