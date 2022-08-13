Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211,613 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,123,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 131,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 131,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.1 %

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 539,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,582. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,826. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.