Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 853,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,388. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after buying an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 45.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $14,317,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

