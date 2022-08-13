Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Up 44.2% in July

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical accounts for approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.
Tenon Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 182,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,513. Tenon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
See Also
