Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $2,410,378.96 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $66.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

